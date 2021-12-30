Lincoln National Corp Acquires 6,460 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $256.16. 6,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,141. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.