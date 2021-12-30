Lightning Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $295,658.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

