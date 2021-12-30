Lethean (LTHN) Price Up 37.3% This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $15,659.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,249.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.12 or 0.07902909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00314155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.70 or 0.00913657 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.47 or 0.00475075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00258226 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

