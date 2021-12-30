Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,384.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,460.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3,440.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.