Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $62,549,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $46,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $37,689,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $31,552,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.