Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.