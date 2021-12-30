Larson Financial Group LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.94 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

