Larson Financial Group LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.83 and a beta of 2.53. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

