Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,548,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $145,300,000 after acquiring an additional 881,323 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

