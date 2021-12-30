Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post sales of $56.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.40 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $56.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $225.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. 95,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,911. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $80.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 796.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

