Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

