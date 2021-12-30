Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

Shares of LH stock opened at $308.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.18. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $313.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

