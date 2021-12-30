L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.83.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

