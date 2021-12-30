Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock worth $4,188,243. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $62.85 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

