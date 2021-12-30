Kwikswap Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $351,771.71 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $351,771.71 and approximately $49,622.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

