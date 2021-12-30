Kusama Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $281.55 or 0.00595512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $71.64 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.68 or 0.07863206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,233.10 or 0.99902124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008013 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

