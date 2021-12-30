Kuende (KUE) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Kuende coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuende has a market capitalization of $668,158.06 and approximately $7.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

