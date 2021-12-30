Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.08. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 109,951 shares traded.

KRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $5,536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 156,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 126.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

