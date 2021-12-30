Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,891 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York City REIT were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 1,266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 285,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYC opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.14.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York City REIT, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

