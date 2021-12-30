Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 426 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $334.12 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.52 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

