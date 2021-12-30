Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 658.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 112,529 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:BB opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,428,043 shares of company stock worth $26,670,477. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

