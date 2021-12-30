Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.87 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

