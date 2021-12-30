Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sysco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sysco by 55.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Sysco by 19.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Sysco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.