Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,522 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

JD stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

