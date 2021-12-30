Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Nutanix stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,211 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,988. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.