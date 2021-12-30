Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $1.41 Million Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 111.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 20.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 2.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 7.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.11. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

