Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,625 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

ENTG opened at $138.90 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

