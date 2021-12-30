Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 125 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $909.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $926.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $901.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.