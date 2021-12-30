Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.80% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.23. Stryve Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryve Foods Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe A. Oblas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,500. Insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

