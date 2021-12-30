Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys Shares of 13,100 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $300.01 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

