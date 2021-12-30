Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Klépierre alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Klépierre (KLPEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.