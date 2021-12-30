KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $415.90 Average PT from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 1 year low of $255.21 and a 1 year high of $442.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

