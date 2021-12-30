Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$11.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.32. 1,696,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,845. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

