Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.73.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

