Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on KXSCF. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $139.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.50. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

