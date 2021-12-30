Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $148.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is focused on undertaking relevant pricing actions to counter inflation. Kimberly-Clark has been committed toward its three key strategic growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets; speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets; and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. Also, its 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been generating savings. However, the company is seeing rising input costs for a while now. The trend prevailed in the third quarter of 2021, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Management slashed its 2021 view, wherein it expects key input costs to escalate $1,400-$1,500 million.”

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.21.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.