Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

