Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

KMB stock opened at $141.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

