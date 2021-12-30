Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.98

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 3953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

KZR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $823.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 771,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

