Keystone Wealth Partners Sells 4,312 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Wealth Partners cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $243.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

