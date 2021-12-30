Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $207.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.83.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

