Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $207.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day moving average is $174.83. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

