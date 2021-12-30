Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €787.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €787.67 ($895.08).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KER shares. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,001.14) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Kering stock traded up €2.90 ($3.30) during trading on Friday, reaching €703.50 ($799.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a one year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €682.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €696.63.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

