KEMPER Corp Invests $32.57 Million in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 818,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,573,000. Horace Mann Educators accounts for about 5.4% of KEMPER Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KEMPER Corp owned about 1.97% of Horace Mann Educators as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

