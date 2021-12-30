KCCPAD Hits Market Capitalization of $17.62 Million (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $17.62 million and approximately $478,358.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KCCPAD has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.88 or 0.07783897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.53 or 1.00086376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00052197 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007920 BTC.

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

KCCPAD Coin Trading

