Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 3,007,500 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 96.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,007,500 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

