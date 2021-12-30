Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 134,400 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,400 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 6.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $214,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mplx by 37.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 688.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Mplx by 21.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

