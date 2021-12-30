Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $30.28 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $30,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $16,628,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE BEPC opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

