Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 392,750 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Covanta worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Covanta by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.