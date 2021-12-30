K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 52,100 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. NexGen Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $128,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 197,989 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 11,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,304. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

